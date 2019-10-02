Petition created to make dangerous intersection safer

MOULTIRE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — People who drive near a dangerous intersection that was the site of a deadly crash in late September have created a peitition to make it safer. They’re asking for stop lights to be installed at 800 North and Route 32.

5-year-old Tyson Mendoza and 56-year-old Lori Samples were killed when a school bus and an SUV collided. Police said Samples was driving the SUV who entered the intersection in the bus’ path after stopping at a stop sign.

IDOT reports show there have been 29 crashes at that intersection since 2008. Over the past decade, IDOT put up extra signs, flashing lights and rumble strips. Engineers and federal highway officials will look at what can be done to improve safety. That could happen in a few weeks.