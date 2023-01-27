FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — Days after a dead dog was discovered in a roadside ditch near Forsyth, PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that can help determine who owns the dog and who abandoned it.

The dog was reported to Macon County Animal Control on Tuesday and authorities confirmed the report a short time later. The dog, which PETA described the dog as a “fairly large breed with brindle coloring (brown with darker markings),” was emaciated, indicating it had been starved. There were two blankets covering the cage and PETA said the dog may have pulled parts of them inside, indicating it may have been alive when it was abandoned.

PETA added that the dog was wearing a collar that was decorated with multi-colored cartoon bones and a pink buckle. They’re hoping this information will help someone identify the dog’s owner.

Photos courtesy of Justin Phillips

“This dog evidently wasted away and was dumped on the side of the road like garbage, either dead or dying, and no doubt terrified and miserable, desperate for warmth and comfort,” said PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “If there are other animals in the culprit’s custody, they could be in grave danger, and PETA urges anyone with information to come forward right away.”

Tipsters should contact Macon County Animal Control at 217-425-4508 or the Macon County Sheriff’s Office at 217-424-1311.