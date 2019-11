CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Compassionate Action Award is on the way from PETA to teacher Bryant Fritz.

Fritz jumped into the freezing waters of Kaufman Lake on Saturday to save a puppy who had been dumped there in a crate.

The Champaign Police Department is investigating this crime.

PETA is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.