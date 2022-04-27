IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Iroquois County Animal Rescue said their Pet Food Pantry will be open on the second Sunday of every month.

According to officials, there will be free cat food and dog food that are available for pet owners to pick up. County residents who are senior citizens, receiving unemployment compensation, or on government assistance and cannot afford to feed their pets can visit the Pet Food Pantry.

To know if you are qualified, call or text the Iroquois County Animal Rescue at 815-429-4028.

Donations to the Pet Food Pantry can be brought to the animal shelter located at 100 West Lincoln Avenue anytime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

