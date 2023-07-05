PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — A State Police K9 is getting a donation that will help keep him safe in the line of duty.

Loki, based in Pesotum, will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest was sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg and is expected to be delivered in eight to 10 weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s was established in 2009 and is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide protective vests to law enforcement dogs and their agencies. Since its inception, Vested Interest has donated more than 4,100 vests to dogs all over the U.S. at a value of almost $7 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The Fikes also sponsored a vest that was donated last year to Loki’s fellow Pesotum-based K9 Odin. Vested Interest, courtesy of other donors, has also donated vests to K9s in Charleston, Neoga and Champaign.

Every vest is embroidered with the line “Born to love, trained to serve, always loyal.”

The vest donation program is open to any K9 at least 20 months old and actively employed by law enforcement. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s across the U.S.

Vested Interest accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. A vest costs around $1,800, weighs an average of four or five pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.

For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts donations online but people can also mail their contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA, 02718.