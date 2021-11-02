Peru Police Chief says FBI is helping, but not leading Jelani Day investigation

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Peru Police Chief Bob Pyszka said the FBI is not taking the lead in the Jelani Day case, but the agency is helping with the investigation.

Chief Pyszka said the multi-jurisdictional team in the investigation has reached out to the FBI and has given leaders files to analyze.

Day is the 25-year-old Illinois State graduate student who was reported missing in late August. His body was found about two weeks later in the Illinois River. The LaSalle County Coroner determined last week Day’s cause of death as drowning.

Throughout this investigation, Day’s family has asked law enforcement to get the FBI involved.

An FBI Chicago spokesperson tells WMBD, “The FBI is always willing to assist at the request of local law enforcement and is in communication with the Peru Police Department to provide resources as needed.

Department of Justice policy prevents us from further commenting on investigations.”