Colorado Rockies mascot Dinger the dinosaur in the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 12, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski

DENVER – The St. Louis Cardinals left Denver on Wednesday with a series win, though witnessed something rather unexpected that’s now being deemed a crime.

The Denver Police Department is searching for a person who tackled Colorado Rockies mascot “Dinger” in Monday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals. A $2,000 reward is being offered for anyone with information leading to an arrest, according to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Several viral videos surfaced on Twitter in recent days of the incident under investigation. Footage shared by KMGH in Denver shows one person who climbed onto the top of the Rockies dugout and tackled “Dinger” while cheering along with baseball fans during a game break.

“Dinger” fell to the ground, but quickly got up and proceeded with normal activities. Another person guided the tackler away from the dugout. Police have not been able to identify the suspect, though note that he could face assault charges. The accused tackler was not sporting any Rockies or Cardinals attire.

If you have any information on the incident, contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.