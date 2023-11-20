URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting happened near Urbana High School.

Lieutenant Mike Cervantes of the Urbana Police Department confirmed with WCIA a shooting happened in Urbana Sunday around 2:30 p.m.

Police do not believe the high school is related to the shooting and there is no risk to the school or its students. According to police, the shooting began as a chase that ended near the northeast side of the high school.

According to officials, the shooting was connected to a previous incident police are still investigating. One person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe multiple adults and at least one minor was involved in the incident.