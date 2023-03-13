CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A shooting in Champaign last December left two men hurt, and Champaign County Crime Stoppers is looking for help from the public to identify a person of interest.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the area of Beardsley and Prospect Avenues. Police officers responding to reports of a shooting found two victims, ages 48 and 28, each with a single gunshot wound to the leg. The victims were treated at the hospital and were subsequently released.

A witness reported at the time that he saw someone running from the scene of the shooting. The investigation has since determined a person of interest, but police do not know his identity yet. They are hoping members of the public will speak up and provide this information.

Anyone who can identify the person of interest in this case is advised to contact Crime Stoppers using one of three methods: calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app. Any tip that is submitted through these methods is anonymous and can be reward with up to $2,500 if an arrest is made using the information provided.