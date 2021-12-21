Person killed in home invasion

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is dead and four others are facing charges in an Urbana home invasion Monday night.



Police lieutenant Dave Smysor said at around 7:23 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 900 block of North Division Avenue. They found one victim lying on a bedroom floor unresponsive. That person was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released the person’s identity, nor how the person died.



Smysor said police arrested four people, and they are expected to face formal charges in court. More information on the suspects was not immediately available.

Urbana police and state police are investigating the murder. If you have information, call Urbana police at 217-384-2320 or stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.



This is Urbana’s ninth homicide of 2021 and the city’s first since October 10th of this year. Urbana had two homicides in all of 2020. Champaign has seen 16 murders in 2021, including the death of police officer Chris Oberheim.



