Perserving the state insect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– A special critter is in need of your help.

The state insect is in danger of becoming endangered.

In December, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will decide whether or not to list the monarch butterfly as an endangered species.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is asking you help keep the insect safe by making a few changes to your garden.

Experts said the monarch population is 90 percent smaller than it was 20 years ago. A few reasons for the change include their habitats being ruined and changes in weather.

While those things may be out of your control, you can manage something else that is killing the butterfly. Pesticides are credited with being another reason we are seeing less of the insect because they kill the monarch and other pollinators we need for survival. Experts said there is something you can do to help.

“Plant milkweed,” said Tammy Miller of IDNR. “Milkweed is the only plant that the, larvae, caterpillar will eat on. There are many different kinds of milkweed. Actually in Illinois, we have about nine or 10 native varieties. Most people are familiar with the common milkweed. We see a lot of swamp milkweed and rural milkweed and butterfly weed but all of those are great for the caterpillar to eat.”

The state is working towards a goal of planting 150 million more milkweed stems by 2038 in an effort to conserve the bug.

Next month, monarchs produced in the summer will migrate down to Mexico to keep warm. They usually return to Illinois around April.

This summer, IDNR raised butterflies to get them ready for their butterfly house project. The project was in full effect at the state fair. Staffers used that week to tag the butterflies twice a day. By labeling the pollinators, they will be able to keep track of the monarch population after the migration.