Peoria police officer shot in leg

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A police officer was hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning near downtown Peoria.

Peoria Police say the officer was responding to a report of a large group fighting around 12:15 a.m. Sunday at Adams and Green streets.

Investigators say the officer heard gunfire and reported it to dispatchers. Police say when the officer tried to get out of his car, he was struck in the leg by a bullet. The officer was taken to the hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Peoria Police say there was no indication the officer tried to return gunfire. His squad car may have also been damaged.

Officers say another shooting victim from that scene was taken to the hospital in a private car. The man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Peoria Police are asking anyone with details about this shooting to call them at (309) 673-4521 or to call Crimestoppers at (309) 673-9000.