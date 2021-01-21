Peoria Police: Missing woman’s body found

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — Peoria Police said a missing woman’s body was found Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, officers said they responded to the 3500 block of NE Brevis Wednesday night. They stated 50-year-old Mona Ellison was reported missing and had not been seen or heard from in several days.

On Thursday, around 10:15 a.m., detectives found a body in the 100 block of Woodrow Drive. They said the body was found behind a multi-unit residential building in a densely wooded area.

The Tazewell County coroner confirmed it was Ellison’s body that was found. Officials said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday. Officers do suspect foul play.

Police are now considering this a homicide investigation. If anyone has more information about this, call Peoria Police Detective Matt Mocilan at (309) 494-8374 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.