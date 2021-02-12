Peoria Police: 8 juveniles arrested after fight at trampoline park

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — Peoria Police officers said eight juveniles were arrested after a large fight at Elevate Trampoline Park last weekend.

It happened on February 6 around 9:45 p.m. at the park’s Peoria location on North Allen Road. Officers were called there for a large group of juveniles fighting inside the business.

When police got there, they found multiple people coming out of the building and a large group inside punching and pulling each other’s hair. “A responding officer noted the smell of what he believed to be pepper spray in the air inside of the business.” The group was separated and told to go outside.

When they got outside, additional fights broke out. “Officers outside continued dispersing the large group until they were eventually picked up by adults. At no time did PPD deploy pepper balls or pepper spray of any kind.”

After investigating this incident further, officers –to date– have arrested eight people between 13-16 years old for mob action and battery. All of those suspects were taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

In response to this incident, Elevate Trampoline Park officials said they will no longer have teen nights at their Illinois locations.