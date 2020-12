Related Content Peoria Charter announces it will close next month without federal aid

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — Peoria Charter received a $150,000 business interruption grant. This comes after the business’ owner said they were experiencing financial hardships.

Owner Bill Winkler said in October they were going to have to shut down without additional aid. Now, Director of Operations James Wang said they “are going to be ok for a while. At least until March.”