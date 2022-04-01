CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois students gathered outside the Armory in order to wait for their Peoria Charter bus heading to the Chicago area. However, much to their surprise, a substantially smaller bus initially arrived for them.

James Wang, director of operations and co-owner of Peoria Charter, warned students over a megaphone a few minutes prior that they would have to pack into a smaller bus due a shortage of bus drivers.

“We don’t have enough CDL qualified drivers, so we’re going to have to take a smaller bus today,” Wang said. “It’s going to be a little tight, but I think we can fit everyone on board.”

Several minutes later a Peoria Charter go-kart, which they primarily use for parades, pulled up as staff pretended to take the passengers’ tickets.

“The world’s full of bad news and scary stuff, so we just wanted to have a fun day in the spirit of April Fools,” Wang said.

Wang later explained that Peoria Charter put together the prank, so that they could bring awareness to the “huge shortage of CDL drivers.” He told the students that anyone over the age of 23 is welcome to apply to become a driver, and that he himself actually started driving for Peoria Charter when he was in college.

Freshman Evan Rudolph was one of the students who waited in line for a bus ride home.

“At first, I thought we were going to load into the mini-van,” Rudolph said. “But, then I realized that it’s April Fools’ Day. It was a good joke though.”