Peoria Charter delivers busload of food

News

by: Bradley Swank

Posted: / Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Peoria Charter donated a busload of food to Cunningham Children’s home.

That food will go to Circle Academy families who need the extra support. Cunningham usually donates food to those families every year, but the bus company decided to step in and help.

Charles Hoe, Principal of Circle Academy, says it puts a smile on his face seeing the smiles it gives the families.

“A lot of the families do have pretty significant needs,” Hoe said. “Most of our children are receiving free lunches, so this food blessing for them will be able to really help them through the holiday season.”

Peoria Charter got food donations from their employees and community members. Their goal is to continue giving to local organizations every year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story