People who use CU at Home drop-in center are glad it’s open

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — We told you yesterday, CU at Home has reopened its drop-in center. They were dealing with a staffing shortage and temporarily stopped services.

People who use the center are glad it’s open.

Ross Barlow sleeps outside at night and says it’s great to get a break from the heat during the day.

“Out of the weather,” said Ross Barlow, who is staying in Champaign. “They offer a lot of services that I’d like to take advantage of and pass on later on.”

The drop-in center is open from 12 to 5 Tuesday to Friday.

There is no capacity limit.

The overnight shelter will reopen next Monday. This applies for the CU Men’s Shelter and CU at Austin’s Place Women’s Shelter.

