CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s no secret that gas prices have been rising over the past few weeks, leaving people with empty tanks to keep their wallets full.

Some people have been riding the bus to save money.

One person said she started riding the bus more than just to get around town. She takes a charter bus up to Chicago because it’s cheaper.

“I go up there every weekend to visit,” she said. “So I feel like the cost of gas is more expensive than taking the bus.”

The MTD said that in the past, they haven’t seen a big uptick in ridership after a big gas hike. But that could change if the price of gas climbs any higher.