People take proper steps when working outside

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Most of Central Illinois is under a heat advisory but that doesn’t mean people can quit working outside.

We talked to someone who’s replacing gutters in Champaign.

He says he tells his team to hydrate often.

They also make sure to take breaks.

He says it’s important to maintain a steady momentum, especially during this weather.

“You just have to do a little slower and you have to pace yourself cause you know, it is hot and you can overexert yourself,” said Jeremy Copley, a foreman. “You know, people get heat exhaustion.”

His team was outside for nine and a half hours today.