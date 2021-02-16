People share frustrations over Unemployment Benefits

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–The pandemic has been difficult for many, especially if you’re in between jobs. Some people have been able to rely on unemployment benefits to stay afloat, but not everyone.

When you call IDES, you’ll likely be told that you’ll receive a call back when you’re next in line. That wait time according to their officials is typically one to two weeks. But some say they’ve been waiting way longer than that.



“I logged in for 28 days. ‘Today is not your day to certify’,” Nikki Marasco said. “I said I’d do that for a month, and if it didn’t work I’d call in. But after 28 days it said that i hadn’t certified and my case has been closed.”

Marasco says she’s been waiting to receive benefits since August.

“The clock is ticking. It’s ticking for all of us.”

Several others say their situation is getting troubling too. Don Barnes, says he’s owed sixteen hundred in back payments, and is in a serious financial bind because of it.



“It’s really bad. I need that $1600 to survive,” Barnes said.

And that’s not all. He said “this has destroyed my credit. I will never be able to get another loan from my bank,” and if he can’t receive his payments soon, he’ll be stuck trying to get back on his feet and recover everything he’s lost for years.

An important date to look out for is March 31st. That’s when state eviction and utility moratoriums end. Without more action from the state, that could mean people relying on benefits could fall even more behind.

