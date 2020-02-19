People share budget wishlists

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People are sharing their budget wishlists ahead of Governor Pritzker’s budget address at noon Wednesday.

When choosing from options including education, infrastructure, health care, the environment and property tax relief, the majority of the people WCIA spoke to say education is at the top of the list.

“Having the money and the relief to make it affordable and easier for kids should be number one,” Sean Linzy says.

For others, it’s about health care.

“At the end of the day, none of this really matters if you don’t have your health,” Shiv Patel says.

Some say the environment comes first.

“It’s the baseline of economics, education, social, immigration, everything,” Deke Weaver says. “It’s all about climate change right now.”