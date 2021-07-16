People receive child tax credit, some say it helps with expenses

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Millions of families in the U.S. are receiving the enhanced Child Tax Credit (CTC).

Today we talked with one of those families in Tuscola.

Margie Carter has three kids.

She says her family has ben receiving tax credits with her normal tax filing for a few years now.

She says she will use the money for savings and her kids.

“Probably build up some savings, just to cover any, like I said, any uncertainties with children,” said Carter. “Our school district hasn’t’ put out a plan yet so if they continue to do an early dismissal, that’s something we’re goin to have to try to make up for.”

The credit is now $3,600 for each child under six and $3,000 for children ages six to 17.

Not everyone qualifies for expanded credit.

For more information about the program, click here to read a story by CBS about the tax credit.