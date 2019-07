SIDNEY, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 100 people flooded the streets to honor the memory of a young girl who died in a car accident.

18-year old Savannah Day was killed after her car was hit by a train in St. Joe two years ago.

She was dedicated to her college cross country career. That’s why people came out for the memorial run on Saturday.

Organizers say this is a way to always remember her incredible spirit while raising money to support the community’s athletes that meant so much her.