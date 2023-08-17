CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People living near the Kraft factory in Champaign may have been breathing in a toxic chemical lately.

Rick Manner, Executive Director for the Urbana & Champaign Sanitary District, said Kraft had an issue with their pretreatment system on Aug. 3, which caused an ammonia-based problem as water left the plant.

The district has been working with Kraft to fix the issue, but Manner said it has not fully resolved yet. Manner believes the smell was most likely caused by the ammonia.

WCIA reached out to the Environmental Protection Agency for comment, but the agency has not provided a response.