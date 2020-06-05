People march for peace during protest

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — People are marching for justice and peace in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

Charges have already been brought against four officers involved in this case but organizers in Taylorville said this event is about bringing the community together. "I've got people coming here, kids and stuff who grown up here," said organizer Chadwick Workman "They're going to talk about what they've had to go through, their parents are going to talk about what they deal, having mixed children or black children, and I'm just hoping that it'll help people realize that what they're doing is not okay." Organizers ended up working with police to make sure things go well Thursday night.






