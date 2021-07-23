People make weekend plans while COVID cases are on the rise in Champaign County

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — While the positivity rate is increasing, people aren’t letting that stop them from enjoying the weekend.

We talked to one student who is an intern at the U of I.

She says she’s vaccinated but is still masking up.

She doesn’t want the virus to disrupt her plans.

“I wear my mask like when I am around a lot of people or I’m like I’m in a setting where like a lot of people feel comfortable with me wearing a mask,” said Laxaviera Elphage, an intern at UIUC. “I would rather like not let that stop me from like doing everything that like I want to do.”

U of I students are required to get the vaccine before school starts. Faculty and staff also need to get it. If they don’t, they have to wear masks and get tested regularly.

Classes start on August 23rd.