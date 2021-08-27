People loading up on merchandise before U of I football home opener

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Fans were stocking up on merchandise today to prepare for the University of Illinois’ home opener game.

Gameday Spirit Fanstore said they have been swarmed with people all day and expect more tomorrow. They even adjusted their hours today and tomorrow so fans can get all the gear they need for the U of I game tomorrow. They said while today they were busy, tomorrow even more people will swing by on their walk to the game, but they’re excited for game day and prepared for the rush.

“We’ll be busier tomorrow morning because typically people park out on Hessel Drive and we’re out here on Neil Street so they will walk past us in the morning and we are busy. I mean Illini athletics have tweeted about us opening as well so everyone’s kind of seeing it. Its apart of game day rituals and people show up to Gamedays so we’ll be ready,” Jacob Pargai, Gameday Spirit Fanstore employee, said.

The store opens at 8:00 a.m. tomorrow.