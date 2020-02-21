People line up for restaurant’s chicken sandwiches

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Hundreds of people waited in the cold to buy a chicken sandwich. Chick-Fil-A White Oaks in Springfiled had a pop up location in Decatur. Staff say they have a lot of people who drive from Decatur to their restaurant, so they brought more than 250 chicken sandwiches to sell to them. There were also waffle potato chips, cookies, and drinks. People in line say the wait was worth it.

This was the first pop up they had in Decatur, but they plan to sell sandwiches every Thursday, weather permitting, from 11am to 1 pm or until they run out of sandwiches.