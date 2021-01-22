People in prison may get a chance at a higher education

Central Ill. (WCIA) —

People in prison will now have a better chance at a higher education.

Federal financial aid to prisoners has been restored. The U.S. Department of Education now has until 2023 to reinstate Pell Grant access to people who are incarcerated.

The grants were previously banned in 1994. Pell grants are typically awarded to low-income undergraduate students.

“We would like to see a lot more universities and colleges across the state, both public and private involved in providing higher education in prison, and Pell Grants can make that much more feasible for those institutions,” UIUC Criminal Justice Rebecca Ginsburg said.

Illinois has nine higher education in prison programs at seven correctional institutions.