People receiving administration fees for Covid-19

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA) —

A Champaign man was billed after getting a Covid-19 vaccination. Several people told WCIA this same thing has happened to them, including Mike Nargelenas.

“They assured me no. You don’t have to pay for anything it will all be covered,” Nargelenas said.

The CDC says that people should not be paying out of pocket when getting their Covid-19 vaccine. Hospitals have said the same thing, but WCIA talked to a man who wants others to know it could happen.

“Its a little frustrating obviously when the website and I was originally told hey there would be no charge, yet here we are,” Nargelenas said.

Mike Nargelenas received his Covid-19 vaccine through Carle. He didn’t have insurance at the time, but Carle told him he would not be paying anything. Then he received a $55 dollar administration fee for his first shot.

“I’ve got a job, I work. I mean, I can afford it, but its the principle behind it,” Nargelenas said.

WCIA reached out to Carle and they weren’t available to comment on camera, but they sent a statement saying, “Most patients should not receive an out of pocket cost for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Carle does not charge for the vaccine itself, but can bill insurance for the cost to give the shot.”

Nargelenas says he was billed, even when their website says people with no insurance will not have to pay.

“It’s just a little misleading and that’s unfortunate because again, you have people out there who are not as vigilant, perhaps senior citizens who don’t have that access. They’re going to end up getting a bill in the mail and being confused,” Nargelenas said.

“And if you are confused, or you don’t understand it, you want to know is my insurance company going to cover it. The best thing to do would be to call number services on the back of your insurance card and they will be able to give you a definitive yes or no,” Brett Melton, with Healthcare Insurance Plans, said.

Melton says most insurance plans will cover the vaccine.

“As long as your plan is ACA compliant, meaning the Affordable Care Act, then those will actually cover testing and cover the vaccine, whether you have or have not reached your deductible,” Melton said.

Melton says if you don’t have insurance then you may be able to find a program online that will help pay any Covid-19 bills.

While Nargelenas is not mad about the mix up, he does want other people to be aware.

“It’s just a little misleading, again, when all this information is out there that its free,” Nargelenas said.

Nargelenas says he spoke with Carle. They told him he wouldn’t have to pay, but its been a week and nothing has changed in his account.

There is a special open enrollment period happening now. It goes until May 15th.

https://www.healthcare.gov/