People gather to remember gun violence victims

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

Today is a day of remembrance for National Gun Violence Awareness Day. The local chapter of Moms Demand Action gathered tonight and they held a moment of silence at five to observe a time of remembrance.

Dozens of people came to Douglass Park to remember and honor gun violence victims and survivors. Again, Moms Demand Action put on the event.

The Champaign and Urbana mayors were in attendance. They declared June 4th as National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Multiple people spoke including one woman who talked about losing her son to gun violence just last year.

“It means a lot because I never thought I would be in this situation to have to fight for gun violence because one took my son’s life, so it really means a lot,” Yvonne Miller said.

Miller encourages kids to put the guns down. She said that she doesn’t want more moms to go through the loss she has endured. They ended the event by listing the names of 2021 victims who lost their lives to gun violence.

Participants were asked to wear orange. It’s a tradition Moms Demand Action started back in 2015 to commemorate Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed in Chicago in 2013. Orange was her favorite color.