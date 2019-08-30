People frustrated after pool closure

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This week Sholem pool unexpectedly announced it woud be closed for five days.

Passholders say they’re frustrated they’re not getting their money’s worth. The Champaign Park District had to close the pool last weekend and this week from Monday until Friday because they didn’t have enough staff, particularly life guards.

While they didn’t give exact staffing numbers, they say this year has been unusual because they had fewer applicants. They closed the pool for safety.

People commented their concerns on the pool’s Facebook page asking if they plan to reimburse them.

The park district says they’re working on a solution. Chelsea Norton says, “We will be creatively thinking of how to get more applicants for next year. People who were season pass holders or punch card holders have been asking how we’re going to make it up to them. At this point we’re looking at some options to show our appreciation for their patience with us this year. But we don’t have any answers on that right now.”

The park district plans to reopen the pool on Saturday for the Labor Day weekend. After that, it will be closed until next season.