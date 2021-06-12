People displaced after early morning fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)–People were displaced after a house fire.

It happened near Meadow Drive and Meadow Court. Crews were called to the scene at 1:02 a.m. Fire crews quickly put out the fire at the home.

A passerby reported the fire at the home. Once on the scene, fire crews reported a fire at the front of the home, beginning to extend into the home.

The cause of this fire is undetermined as investigators remain on the scene conducting their investigation. No injuries were reported.

The Champaign Fire Department reminds all citizens to maintain a working smoke alarm in their place of residence and to have and practice a home escape plan. Smoke alarms can provide early notification when seconds count.