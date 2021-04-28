People discuss Biden’s first 99 days in office

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

“He doing pretty good. He gave us the stimulus checks pretty promptly. I mean I like him a lot more than I liked the previous president,” Ashley Ridgeway said.

That was the opinion of one man in Champaign, as we sought to gauge the performance of president Joe Biden.

President Biden has now been in the white house for 99 days. He delivered an address to a joint session of congress tonight. People in Champaign had mixed opinions going into tonight’s speech.

WCIA spoke to a couple people and they overall thought he was doing a good job. One woman says she thinks President Biden is doing a great job, but she is concerned he will raise taxes and what impact that could have on Wall Street. She also wants to know exactly what is in Biden’s proposed infrastructure bill.

“I think he’s been doing a really great job. The issue I have is the immigration issue. I don’t think he’s done a great job on that,” Anne Martinkus said.

She’s concerned about how immigration will impact jobs in the United States.

Biden addressed multiple topics in his speech today, including the pandemic and the American Rescue Plan. He promoted the American Job Plan, and called for $15 minimum wage. Lastly, he introduced the American Families Plan, which would push for free preschool and two years of free community college.