People continue to search for Jelani Day across Central Illinois

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Jelani Day has been missing since August 24th, and search teams spread from Bloomington to Danville. People in Danville said they are still hopeful Day will come home.

He’s been missing for weeks. Day is a graduate student at Illinois State University, but is from Danville. LeStan Hoskins is a pastor in the community. He said Day going missing is tragic and hurts a lot of people, but watching the community come together has given him hope.

“It’s so encouraging how we’ve been able to stand together as a community, and come together, and say Jelani is one of our own. We’re in this fight together. When one hurts, we all hurt,” Hoskins said.

A body was found near the Illinois River Saturday. Bloomington Police are asking people not to speculate.

They have not identified the body.

Investigators said it will take days or even weeks to identify the body. Right now, they are still searching for Day.

He was last seen on security footage going into a cannabis dispensary off of Veteran’s Parkway in Bloomington. The video shows he was last wearing a blue Detroit Lion’s hat, a black Jimi Hendrix t-shirt, white or silver shorts and black shoes. Day is 6’2 and 180 lbs. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

The Bloomington Police Department is still seeking information on Jelani Day. Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Jelani Day is asked to contact the Bloomington Police Department Detective BPD Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or at Pjones@cityblm.org.

Anyone with information regarding the unidentified deceased person is asked to contact LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Investigator Josh McGrath at 815-434-8376.



