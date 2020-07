CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — At least two people had to be air lifted after a rollover crash.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. on 600 East just south of Fisher. Police are on the scene right now.

First responders said one car left the road and rolled over in a field hitting a tree. Several people were inside and had to be rescued.

There is no word on anyone’s condition.