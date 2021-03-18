People ages 16 and older will be able to get the Covid-19 vaccine in April

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA) —

It’s an announcement a lot of people have waited for: vaccine eligibility is opening up to people 16 and older in less than a month. Just because people 16 years and older will be eligible for the vaccine April 12th, doesn’t mean you’ll get it right away.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker asks people to be patient, especially since so many people will be allowed to get the vaccine. He said additional populations will be eligible before April 12th. The governor added that he wants to send more national guard members out to help administer vaccines.

The Champaign Urbana Public Health District says Champaign County has the ability to administer 40,000 vaccines weekly. Champaign County has only been receiving about 3,000 – 5,000 vaccines weekly.

“By mid- April we will be at a point where dividing up the population into phases won’t make sense with the ever increasing supplies that we expect to see,” Governor Pritzker said.

“Between all the providers combined, we have the capacity to administer up to 40,000 vaccines a week,” Dr. Awais Vaid, with the Champaign Urbana Public Health District, said.

Governor Pritzker also said we will slowly move to phase 5. The first step in getting to phase 5 will happen when 70% of seniors are vaccinated.

Governor Pritzker announced the mask mandate will stay in effect. He said masks are crucial in the fight against Covid-19.