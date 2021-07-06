People address gun violence at Champaign City Council

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gun violence wasn’t on the agenda for Champaign City Council tonight, but it was a topic of conversation. Several people spoke during public comment about the violent weekend in Champaign. They addressed why gun violence is happening and told the council different ways to stop it.

They suggested hiring more officers and raising officer’s pay. Last month, Back the Blue Champaign County spoke to council about respect for police. They were back again, to talk to council about their concern for officer’s safety. Amber Oberheim, wife of fallen officer Chris Oberheim, also spoke tonight.

“Please think about how you’re showing up. This isn’t about you. Its much, much, bigger,” Amber Oberheim said.

She went on to say she hopes to see action from the council.