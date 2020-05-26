People across the nation pay taps for veterans

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)-- Several Memorial Day events have been cancelled because of COVID-19. One man in Central Illinois decided to make sure veterans are still recognized for their service. J.R. Stillwell has spent days at Mount Hope and Roselawn Cemeteries making sure one tradition isn't put on hold for another year. "If we don't get a chance to go out and walk through these cemeteries and find these people, they're not being marked. They're not being recognized," said Stillwell. 85 year old J.R. Stillwell says they should be. He served in the Army from 1955-1958 and has been involved with putting flags on graves since 1948. "It is for someone who was in service whether they were in a national guard or reserve, just that they have been in the US military," said Stillwell.

Normally, he and several other volunteers would put out flags. Because of coronavirus restrictions, they weren't able to do that this year. That didn't stop Stillwell. "I said I just can't let that sit out there that way. I've got to do something," said Stillwell. He took another approach. "I've been basically sitting in that car waiting for people to show up to pick up flags, and take and put out on their graves," said Stillwell.