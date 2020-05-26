People across the nation pay taps for veterans

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA)– With Memorial Day activities canceled, people are finding ways to honor veterans from their own front yards. People were asked to play taps on places like their front porches and driveways. People throughout Central Illinois participated. It’s for “Taps Across America.” “Playing taps from home is a fantatsic alteration and a way of bringing that song to the community,” said Benjamin King.
King has played taps for several years on holidays like Memorial Day. Because of coronavirus restrictions, he wasn’t able to play at an event. However, he still felt this was something he wanted to do.