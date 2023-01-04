SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A plane arrived at Willard Airport this afternoon and departed nearly an hour later. But this wasn’t just any plane, the FAA registry showed the aircraft was registered to the Pennsylvania State Police, and the arrival and departure coincided with the announced extradition of the man suspected of killing four Idaho students from Pennsylvania this morning.

Bryan Kohberger, 28, left the Monroe County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania around 6 a.m. ET Wednesday in the custody of state police, officials said.

Flight tracker showed that aircraft N879ST left from Harrisburg, Pa. earlier this morning before landing in Savoy, Ill. around 1 p.m. While Flightstar would not comment on the plane, we were able to capture footage of the flight as it left Willard before 2 p.m.

The plane’s flight path continued west after departure, flying past Peoria, Ill. on its way out of the state.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.