CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Facilities and Services (F&S) announced that a portion of Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. on Thursday, June 1.

The closure, between the Fourth Street intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue to the E15 Parking Lot entrance, will be closed to install a communication duct bank for the E15 Parking Lot. Officials said the structure requires the road to be saw cut and excavated to install a permanent duct bank.

F&S officials said the Law Building crosswalk and loading dock will remain open and unaffected during the closure.

The road is scheduled to reopen on Monday, June 12, weather permitting.

Courtesy: U of I Facilities and Services



