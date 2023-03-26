URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Facilities and Services announced that westbound traffic in one lane on a portion of Pennsylvania Avenue will be closed for two weeks beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday.

The closure, between Dorner Drive and Lincoln Avenue on the U of I campus, is due to pavement patching work. Officials said traffic along the intersecting streets of Dorner Dr. and Lincoln Ave. will be impacted by this closure.

The road is scheduled to reopen at 3:30 p.m. on April 7, weather permitting.

U of I Facilities and Services shared the map of the project below:

Courtesy: U of I Facilities and Services

Similar pavement patching work is being done along a portion of Dorner Dr. between Gregory Dr. and Peabody Dr., also beginning Monday. That road is scheduled to reopen on April 7 too, weather permitting.