CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The Penguin Project wrapped up a weekend of performances Sunday afternoon, and Director Jaclyn Loewenstein said everything went great.

The Penguin Project is an opportunity for young actors with developmental disabilities to put on shows. They needed to take a break for over two years during the pandemic, and were all happy to return to the stage this year.

“It was amazing, it was amazing. We have a wonderful team – staff who are so dedicated to this program and know how important it is. It’s just good for the soul, it’s good for the heart,” Loewenstein said.

She said they’ve already gotten a lot of positive feedback, and audiences can look forward to the next show, which they’ll announce in the spring. If you’re interested in performing or becoming a mentor, she said you can visit the Champaign Urbana Theatre Company website.