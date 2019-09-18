Penguin Project brings Frozen, Jr. to community

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — There is less than one week left of summer, but one group is looking forward to putting a chill in the air.

The Penguin Project is working on its next production, Frozen, Jr. All of the performers have special needs. They and their peer mentors work for four months to prepare for the final production. Those involved say there is nothing else like this in the area.

“If you have a kid who’s into sports, there’s Special Olympics. But until we had Penguin Project, there wasn’t really anything in the theatrical arts for it,” said Kelly Nowlin, Champaign Urbana Theater Project Executive Director. “What we’ve seen is confidence boosts, communication skills improved, reading skills improved, and the kids just love it.”

If you’d like to see a performance, you can purchase a ticket here. Shows are:

Friday, September 20 – Sunday, September 22

Friday and Saturday: 7 P.M.

Sunday: 2 P.M.

Urbana High School Cobb Auditorium