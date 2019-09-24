WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Mounting pressure from fellow Democrats following reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government’s help in his reelection bid led to the inquiry.

The decision sets up an election season clash between Trump and Congress that seems certain to exacerbate the nation’s fierce partisan divides and inject deep uncertainty into the 2020 presidential contest.

The probe is expected to focus in part on reports that Trump pressed Ukraine’s president to help investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Pelosi was huddling with her caucus Tuesday afternoon and planned to announce the impeachment probe in a statement after the meeting.

Her plans were confirmed by a person familiar with her thinking, who insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.