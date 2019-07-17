Pediatric surgeon charged w/domestic battery

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield pediatric surgeon was arrested for domestic battery. John Sandoval was also charged with unlawful restraint.
Witnesses told police they saw Sandoval shove a woman into the driver’s seat of a car. Police say the woman had dried blood on her lip and was holding her side as if in pain.
HSHS Medical Group issued the following statement:
Dr. Sandoval is no longer employed by HSHS. We take criminal allegations of this nature very seriously. HSHS leaders are working to ensure that patient care is not interrupted or affected by this situation.”