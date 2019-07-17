Pediatric surgeon charged w/domestic battery

WASHINGTON (AP) — L. Bruce Laingen, the top American diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran when it was overrun by Iranian protesters in 1979 and one of 52 Americans held hostage for more than a year, has died. He was 96.

His son Chip Laingen told The Associated Press that his father died Monday of complications from Parkinson's disease at an assisted-living facility in Bethesda, Maryland, a Washington suburb.