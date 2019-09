MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year old man was taken off life support after being struck by an SUV Thursday. Coroner Kathy Yoder says preliminary autopsy results show Reginald Hubbert died from head injuries sustained in the accident.

The accident happened about 8:30 pm, Thursday, just north of the Veterans Parkway and Empire Street intersection. Toxicology results are pending. The accident is under investigation.