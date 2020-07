VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One man has died after a hit and run crash near Henning Road.

It happened around 2 a.m. July 4 on U.S. Route 150 at Henning Road in Vermilion County.

Police said Tyler Rodriguez, 26, of Danville, was walking westbound on U.S. Route 150 when an unknown car hit him and left the scene.

Rodriguez died due to injuries sustained as a result of the crash.

Illinois State Police is asking anyone who witnessed the crash or has more information to contact them at 217-278-5004 or email ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.