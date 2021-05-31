Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is investigating a hit and run crash that left one man dead.

Police say it happened on Monday morning near Interstate 57 Southbound at milepost 245 at around 4:15 a.m.

They say a driver passing by the scene notified crews of a car in the right ditch. When Troopers arrived, they found a male, who was deceased, on the shoulder of the interstate who had been hit by an unknown vehicle.

The identity of the male is being withheld pending family notification.

Anyone who witnessed or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the ISP at ISP.DCI.Zone05@Illinois.gov.